Pyrotec PackMedia has invested in Africa's first Durst Tau 330 RSC eight-colour digital label press, from Durst, manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technology.

It is the latest forward thinking operation to configure a digital future with Durst technology. The new addition will play a pivotal role in the company’s latest business venture into digital label printing.

“We’re entering the self-adhesive digital label market with the best technology that money can buy,” stated Timothy Beattie, general manager of Pyrotec PackMedia, part of the Pyrotec group in Cape Town that has more than 50 years experience in the industry. “For this venture, apart from investing in state-of-the-art equipment, we aim to leverage our reputation for solid customer service and to continue to work hard to maintain this reputation.”

After three years of careful consideration, the digital label press was chosen to support the key production goals of minimising turnaround times and offering ever-shorter run lengths. “We investigated a range of options and finally pinpointed the best solution to meet our requirements,” Timothy explained. “Durst offers the most advanced technology. There were compelling reasons for our choice when we compared print resolution (1200x1200dpi), speed of printing (78m/min) and printhead design (continuous ink circulation) between Durst and competitive digital label presses.

“In addition, Durst offers eight colours on its UV inkjet press achieving between 95% and 98% of the Pantone colour gamut, and, when the same substrate is used for consecutive jobs, set-up time and material waste is close to zero.”

He pointed out there’s little doubt that UV inkjet is the fastest growing technology when it comes to digital label printing, with industry research showing that liquid and dry toner technologies are losing ground. He also liked the fact there were no click charges, and no limits to repeating run lengths.

Pyrotec expects the Durst Tau 330 RSC high-speed label press to increase efficiencies, open up new business opportunities, and further enhance its product and service offerings. “Using the latest digital technology will also enable us to enter entirely new markets, as we can print on a variety of materials including unsupported film,” he said.

This purchase also ties in well with Pyrotec’s vision of customer-centricity. “It will help us stay close to our customers offering them the best possible service and turnaround times along with beautiful, consistent print quality,” Timothy noted.

The sale, led by Wayne Barker and Pierre Driver at Industrial Inkjet Specialists (IIS), Durst’s distribution partner throughout South Africa and neighbouring territories, also included an ABG Digicon Series 3 finishing machine. Timothy added of IIS: “They were very helpful in providing samples and vital information that was crucial to our decision-making.”

Helmuth Munter, Segment Manager, Durst Label & Packaging Printing, said: “We are delighted that after such a thorough review of today’s market, and with a specific focus on the future, Pyrotec has chosen Durst technology to drive its growth. It is clear that the Durst Tau RSC’s market-leading capabilities, flexibility and productivity ticked all of Pyrotec’s boxes.”

Pyrotec has a national footprint with branches in major business centres across the country and offers an extensive range of services including on-pack informational and promotional devices, coding and labelling equipment and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.

Source: Company Press Release