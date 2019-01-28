PVH], one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, Speedo, Warner’s and IZOD, is the newest member of the How2Recycle program.

PVH will be using the recycling label to provide detailed instructions for how to recycle its CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR packaging.

“PVH is blazing the trail by being the first company in the apparel space to commit to featuring accurate, consistent recycling labels on their packaging,” said Caroline Cox, Project Manager, How2Recycle.

“The reach of their iconic brands will empower a new sector of consumers to recycle more, and more accurately. We are elated to welcome PVH to How2Recycle and hope that their leadership will inspire other apparel companies to join in.”

“As a global apparel company, we recognize that we have a responsibility to reduce waste, and one key way to do so is by minimizing our packaging and making it recyclable,” said Marissa Pagnani-McGowan, Group Vice President Corporate Responsibility, PVH Corp.

“How2Recycle labels will make it easier for our consumers to understand how to discard unwanted items in the most sustainable way possible.”

How2Recycle is the pre-eminent U.S.-based recycling label that can be applied to all packaging formats, no matter how complex. It reduces confusion over what to do with a package after it’s use and offers a helpful url for more information: www.how2recycle.info.

The How2Recycle Label is a U.S.-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 90 companies and thousands of name brand products are carrying the How2Recycle label on products. How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition a membership-based group that brings together business, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world.

Source: Company Press Release