ProShip announced that a major southeastern US general merchandise and e-commerce retailer has invested in its CVP automated packaging solution.

The undisclosed US retailer has deployed CVP automated packaging solution to achieve labor, shipping and corrugate savings.

CVP automated packaging solution is an in-line auto-boxer, which measures, constructs, tapes, weighs and labels each order every seven seconds.

The automated packaging solution, which creates a custom-fit parcel, uses only one operator to complete the process.

ProShip’s advanced auto-boxing technology is said to generate effective packaging and optimize all steps of parcel fulfillment, enabling to reduce labor, shipping and material costs.

CVP automated packaging system can be used in various industries such as e-commerce, retail, third party logistics (3PL), wholesale and manufacturing.

During the process, a tote will be provided to the operator for scanning each item for verification.

Later, the operator will keep the order’s items onto the CVP automated packaging solution with a printed invoice and presses a button to release it into the system.

The auto-boxing technology will capture a three-dimensional scan of the order, as it moves down the conveyor onto the customized corrugate material that is used to create a fit-to-size parcel.

The order will now be weighed for verification and forwarded to rate shopping software to determine which shipping carrier and charge to apply.

Next, the order will be advanced to the final in-line print and apply label stage, where it will receive a custom shipping label.

The order will be transferred via conveyor to the shipping sorter for destination sortation at the end of the packaging process.

ProShip automated packaging solutions director Steve Brandt said: “Since the installation of the CVP Automated Packaging Solution, the retailer has overcome the current warehouse labor shortage as it reduced its labor needs by approximately 13 full-time order packaging employees per shift.

“The company has also projected a savings of $0.40 per parcel due to DIM weight reduction, reduced corrugate material consumption and less corrugate material costs per linear foot.”