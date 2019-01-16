UK-based packaging solutions provider Proseal is set to launch a new seal testing system that allows growers to identify the ideal seal strength for individual products.

The new seal testing system, which will be unveiled by Proseal at Fruit Logistica 2019, will create the best seal every time.

Furthermore, the company will also showcase two models from its tray sealer range that possibly demonstrate its ability to meet different production requirements.

The company’s GT0S and GT4S both are featured with compact designs to save space, along with high throughput and rapid tool changes.

The GT0S has the capacity to seal up to 80 atmospheric packs per minute on a three-impression tool, and the GT4S is capable of reaching speeds of up to 140 atmospheric packs per minute with a seven-impression tool.

The Company says that it’s Proseal claims that its S specification machines have been designed for customers with more uniform pack requirements, and it offers atmospheric, gas flushing and hermetic shrink sealing.

For companies which require switching frequently between different pack types, it has introduced E version models which are available with additional sealing choices.

Proseal said that the machines are designed with a rugged and hygienic construction, which has been approved by the food industry with washdown protection.

Also, the machines are provided with user-friendly menu driven control panel with step-by-step prompts, error and status displays, and batch pack counter ensures ease of set-up.

Proseal claims that it gained a reputation within the food industry for its better machine service, offering the reactive service department running 24/7 365 days a year.

In November 2018, Proseal opened new US factory amid continued international growth.

The new facility, located next to the company’s existing plant and office in Chesterfield County, Virginia, means Proseal America has doubled in size to about 50,000ft².

The company now has a staff of around 80, including engineers who fully manufacture the heat seal toolsets and spare components, as well as oversee the final fitment and testing of the Proseal tray sealing machines made at the UK headquarters.