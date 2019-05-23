UK-based labelling and packaging solutions provider ProPrint Group has purchased Ravenwood's Ravenwood Coater (Com500) to boost its production capacity.

The new Ravenwood Coater will be used by ProPrint for coating and producing faultless linerless labels. The investment in new machine brings Ravenwood’s UK based network to a total of three.

Ravenwood said in a statement: “The addition of Ravenwood’s linerless technology, offers a cost effective and sustainable option for a fresh approach in driving business operations forward.”

Planned to be installed at ProPrint’s Wellingborough factory, the new Ravenwood Coater (Com500) will be operated alongside a new 10-colour press.

ProPrint sales director Graham Bonus said: “ProPrint is excited to be working with Ravenwood and is looking forward to following Ravenwood’s strict code of ethics for producing faultless linerless labels, as we become official members of the ‘Circle of Linerless’.

“We have worked hard over recent years to forge a successful business, built on exceptional service and trust by our customers in the fresh food sector.

“To now be able to supply Ravenwood approved linerless labels, is something we believe will open up new opportunities for delivering high speed, sustainable and cost effective solutions to new and existing customers.”

The Com500, which is designed and manufactured in the UK, is claimed to be the only machine dedicated to running Ravenwood linerless labels.

ProPrint’s other label offering include self-adhesive, peel and reveal multi-page, foil, digital and retail promo labels. It also supplies cartons, produced from paper and board to customers based in the UK and Ireland.

Ravenwood managing director Paul Beamish said: “We’re delighted to have ProPrint on board with our linerless technology.

“The ProPrint team are very standards driven, constantly striving to be the best in market with their range of non-plastic, environmentally friendly packaging solutions.”

The firm employs 83 people at its factory in Wellingborough, UK. Following rebranding in 2016, the firm purchased four new flexo presses, one Hybrid digital press and a six-colour Komori litho press.