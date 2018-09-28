ProMach’s product brand Dekka has launched the enhanced Dekka SE tape head for case formers, case erectors, and case sealers.

The Dekka SE latest tape head is provided with stainless steel construction to help make significant product enhancements for improving end-of-line speed, uptime, and quality of sealing.

The new tape head’s improved design of the cutting lever enables to provide stronger and deeper cuts, as well as allows in delivering better results in applications where less tension is required or in situations where the machine must perform for corrugated variance.

Dekka has changed mounting of the blade to enable tape travel more than half the distance before being cut, helping to offer 50% improvement in effectiveness compared to the original design.

The tape also allows to pierce and cut the tape significantly, allowing to provide more consistent and cleaner cuts.

Dekka has enhanced both the tape applying and wipe down systems for a complete upgrade, in addition to the changes in cutting.

The size of the roller arm used for trailing end wipe down has been increased compared to the last generation design to deliver better finish.

Re-engineering and reinforcing crucial systems will also help maintain tape application consistency, resulting in quality sealing and longer service life.

Dekka has also enhanced the overall user experience with the addition of new operational labeling and quick response (QR) bar code tags at various locations on the tape head.

Scanning of QR bar code tag with an app-enabled mobile device allows in immediate delivering of cloud-based information on that section of the tape head, enabling to improve operation and maintenance.

ProMach offers packaging solutions to the manufacturers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries.

The firm’s brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum, including filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding and end of line.

In addition, the firm offers performance services such as integrated solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize packaging line design and deliver deliver maximum uptime.