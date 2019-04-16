Packaging machinery solutions provider ProMach has acquired US-based robotic integration solutions provider Quest Industrial for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Wisconsin, Quest Industrial provides automation solutions for the customers in the food, beverage, plastics, metal, and other industries.

ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson said: “Robotics has been a strong growth engine for ProMach recently, with significant double-digit growth over the last few years, driven by customers looking to add automation, flexibility, consistency, and more to their packaging lines.”

Established in 2001, Quest is a full-service robotic integrator that helps customers to automate, better use floor space, and improve the flexibility of their production lines.

Quest, which has a dependable expertise within the food industry, supplied its solutions for dairy, produce and other markets across North America and beyond.

The company’s solutions can be used in various applications, including pick and place, cup filling, knife cutting, vacuum sealing, case erecting, tray forming, palletizing, vision and verification systems.

In addition, the firm’s solutions help in bundling multiple application technologies into a single robotic packaging cell.

ProMach said that Quest systems are capable of direct food contact with USDA compliant and wash down designs

As per terms of the deal, Quest Industrial founder and CEO Don Wickstrum will join ProMach as vice president of business development for robotic solutions.

ProMach will also continue to invest in Quest’s team and operations to reinforce their solutions, in addition to enhancing growth and support capabilities in crucial markets.

Wickstrum said: “ProMach has a strong reputation in the marketplace for acquiring and integrating companies with minimal disruption and driving organic growth within their product brands by giving them the autonomy to run their business combined with access to ProMach’s resources and network.”

ProMach provides packaging solutions to the manufacturers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries.

The firm’s brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum, including filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding and end of line.