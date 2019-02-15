Packaging machinery solutions provider ProMach has acquired US-based coding and marking solutions supplier, Code Tech, for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Princeton of New Jersey, Code Tech provides inkjet marking and coding solutions for firms in different industries.

The acquired business will allow ProMach to expand its lineup of thermal inkjet (TIJ) solutions.

Code Tech offers date coding, track and trace, serialization, and anti-counterfeiting solutions for the customers in the pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage, building materials, and consumer product industries.

The firm provides both water and solvent based inks powered by HP inkjet technology, which features single disposable cartridge with printhead and controllers built directly into the cartridge for an all-in-one solution.

The TIJ solution holds capacity to print on virtually any substrate with minimal mess, maintenance and downtime at high speeds and resolution.

Code Tech is a Markoprint premium partner for North America, which provides cost-effective coding and printing systems. It also offers exclusive access to washdown, IP65-rated products for wet and other extreme manufacturing environments.

ProMach labeling and coding business line president Alan Shipman said: “ProMach already had one of the most robust lineups of labeling and coding solutions in the marketplace with highly regarded product brands including ID Technology, EPI, Greydon, P.E. Labellers, Packlab, Axon, NJM, and WLS.

“With the addition of Code Tech’s solutions for cartons, cases, films, and containers our coding portfolio and thermal inkjet lineup is now second to none in the industry.”

As per terms of the deal, Code Tech leadership, sales, engineering, and customer service staff will join ProMach’s labeling and coding team.

Code Tech current CEO Michael Shaw and COO Dina Lewisohn Shaw will continue to support the development of thermal inkjet solutions under ProMach.

Shaw said: “ProMach has shown a serious commitment to growing their labeling and coding lineup in the past few years, and we’re excited to be a part of that growth story.”

ProMach provides packaging solutions to the manufacturers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries.