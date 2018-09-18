Packaging machinery solutions provider ProMach has acquired Spain-based FLtècnics for an undisclosed sum to expand its worldwide footprint and flexible packaging product line.

Based in Girona, FLtecnics provides horizontal form-fill-seal pouch packaging solutions to its customers.

In 2014, ProMach first collaborated with the European horizontal form-fill-seal pouch provider to market its products in the North American market.

ProMach’s flexibles business unit supplies a range of flexible packaging machinery solutions such as bags, pouches, sachets, stickpacks and other products for use in various industries.

The acquired business will help ProMach to expand its presence in the stand-up pouch market.

ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson said: “Five years ago, we saw a growing need in the North American marketplace for a single source provider of a full range of flexible packaging solutions.

“We have invested in this space through product development, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships with companies like FLtecnics.”

FLtecnics produces advanced servo-controlled carrousel and walking-beam horizontal form-fill-seal machines, which can pack 400 pouches per minute.

The company’s machines can be used in various applications, including food, liquid, cosmetics, chemical and pharmaceutical.

Its formats comprised of flat pouches, stand up pouches, spouted pouches, zipper pouches, Velcro pouches and three side seal pouches.

As per terms of the deal, FLtecnics’ leadership, sales, engineering, and customer service staff will join the flexibles team of ProMach.

FLtècnics current CEO Mateo Lara and COO Pablo Pizarro will continue to manage the product brands in the roles of vice president and general manager and vice president of operations.

Lara said: “This will be a seamless transition for our team and our customers and we look forward to introducing ProMach solutions more deeply into the marketplace.”

ProMach offers packaging solutions to the manufacturers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries.

The firm’s brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum, including filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding and end of line.

In March this year, Leonard Green & Partners completed the acquisition of ProMach from AEA Investors.