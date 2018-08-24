Romanian dairy company Prodlacta Brasov has selected the UniPak pail from RPC Superfos to pack its natural yoghurt and sour cream products.

RPC Superfos said its quality, service, delivery times and commercial solutions played a key role in the decision of Prodlacta Brasov to select it as an additional supplier of plastic packaging.

Under the three-year agreement, RPC is providing its UniPak pails with plastic handles for the Romanian firm’s natural yoghurt and sour cream products, which now come in two sizes – 1.18 litres and 5 litres.

Intended at both the retail and foodservice sectors, the products are available in versions such as 12%, 15%, or 20% milk fatness. RPC said the products are experiencing better sales in Romania, and they are also being exported to Moldova.

Prodlacta Brasov purchase director Liliana Andriuc said: “We keep our finger on the pulse and appreciate working with suppliers who meet our needs. We are clearly satisfied with RPC Superfos. The straightforwardness and our open discussions are valuable points in our business relationship.”

The UniPak pail keeps costs lower as its various sizes match every lid diameter, meaning brands only need to stock one lid for a range of sizes.

RPC said all UniPak pots come with tamper resistance as a standard feature. It is easily identifiable, yet comfortable for the end-user to break.

At home, users can enjoy the liquid tight snap-on lid and use the packaging several times for household purposes due to its microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe capabilities.

The display surface gives users the option of presenting their brand in a razor sharp way with a family image for several sizes and shapes.

RPC Superfos is a focused pan-European firm offering its customers a range of solutions to obtain a uniform packaging display for international markets. The company provides injection moulded and thermoformed packs with superior end user appeal.

