Global flexible packaging firm ProAmpac has developed four new sustainable packaging product groups as part of its ProActive Sustainability initiative.

ProAmpac said that the new suite of sustainable product groups has been developed to increase environmentally efficient and sustainable flexible packaging solutions.

The new product groups include ProActive Recyclable, ProActive Compostable, ProActive Renewable and ProActive PCR.

ProActive Recyclable group includes products that can be processed after use through typical plastic recycling streams.

The group includes recyclable products such as stand up pouches, quad seal pouches, rollstock for form/fill/seal applications, sandwich wrap retail handled shopping bags and lawn and leaf bags.

ProActive Compostable group includes products that can biodegrade in industrial composting facilities as per conditions set by ASTM D6400. The company will also assist customers to integrate compostability into their paper packaging offerings.

Compostable packaging is said to be a better sustainable offering when combined with compostable products such as yard waste or food.

ProActive Renewable group includes products that are made from a bio-based feedstock such as corn or sugarcane. Its renewable products include large format bags for the lawn and garden market.

ProActive PCR group includes products that contain post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic from non-virgin and recycled plastic resin sources. The firm can integrate PCR into materials to meet customer sustainability and carbon footprint reduction goals.

ProAmpac will showcase its new products at the Natural Products Expo West show, which will take place from 6 to 8 March.

ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose said: “We are advancing our corporate commitment to deliver and develop the sustainable flexible packaging that our customers and their consumers want and need.

“They make it easier for CPGs and other manufacturers to order sustainable packaging from ProAmpac, and to more accurately label the sustainable solutions they in turn offer consumers.”

Based in Cincinnati, ProAmpac is engaged in the development of sustainable flexible packaging solution through using advanced technology. The company is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors.