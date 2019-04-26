US-based flexible packaging leader ProAmpac is presenting its full line of paper and polymer-based offerings at the O’Cannabiz Conference & Expo, including its recently expanded line of Child Resistant Reclosable Easy Open (CRREO) pouches.

Exhibiting at Booth 552 in the Main Exhibit Hall of The International Centre, Toronto, from today through April 27, the company will present:

An updated and expanded line of Canadian-government child-resistant-testing approved CRREO pouches

Its full line of odor-proof, edible-product and transport/exit reclosable pouches

Details on ProAmpac’s Collaborative Innovation approach to designing customized packaging solutions, including rapidly changing legislative and application challenges

Information on ProAmpac’s in-house rapid prototyping and graphic design support

Inventory programs to support new product scale-up and launch challenges

“As a leading supplier of flexible packaging to related industries, we can help both established companies as well as new entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

CRREO Pioneer

“ProAmpac, the pioneer in child-resistant and reclosable easy open pouches, offers third-party certification to multiple performance standards, giving our North American customers the advantage of competitive pricing, shorter lead times and lower shipping costs compared to offshore suppliers,” said Maria Halford, vice president of global marketing.

“Our CRREO pouches utilize several patented features, including Slider-Guard™ child resistant slider, which is the first-ever child-resistant slider for flexible packaging. While it is difficult for children, it is easy for adults to open,” Halford added. The CRREO product line offers these advantages:

Certified from 8.5×6″ through 13.5×9″ in multiple formats

Manufactured in Rochester, N.Y.

Inventory on-hand for next-day shipping

Stocking programs available for ongoing demand

Clear, opaque, and foil barrier

Custom printing available with the support of our in-house graphics department

Press-to-close and slider options

Additional customization availability

In-house product development for new designs and optimization support

Field-based technical service to support filling trials and new equipment start-up

ProAmpac’s CRREO pouches meet all compliance requirements of the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency under the classification of ASTM D3475-08, Type XIA; they are tested in accordance with the Consumer Product Safety Commission Standards for Poison Prevention Packaging (C.F.R. Title 16 Part 1700), and are approved by the Government of Canada as part of its child-resistant testing.

