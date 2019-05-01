The flexible packaging leader ProAmpac joins Petfood Forum 2019 with a comprehensive portfolio of products, including recyclable and sustainable packaging opportunities.

ProAmpac will be at Booth 534 in the Kansas City Convention Center, during this year’s Petfood Forum.

“With our pets valued as members of the family and consumers moving toward premium-priced pet foods and pet-care products, we’ve developed an outstanding packaging portfolio that reflects these trends,” says Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

Two areas of innovation debuting at the show include:

New Signature Surfaces tactile enhancements that include Paper Touch ideal for natural products, Soft Touch, a velvety surface for premium goods, and Registered Matte with a matte surface that easily combines with a clear window and glossy eye-popping graphics on the same package.

Four new product groups that are part of the company’s ProActive Sustainability™ initiative are: recyclable, compostable, renewable and post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics.

ProAmpac Pet-Industry Packaging

In fact, several recyclable packages are available among the complete portfolio of ProAmpac’s branded pet-industry packaging offerings:

PRO EVO multiwall bags, comprising the PRO-EVO™ Classic, a fiber-based package; and the PRO-EVO™ Premium a paper/poly hybrid package – both for 13-60-pound product capacity, and the PRO-EVO™ Mini for 5-13- pound packages.

PRO DURA®, ProAmpac’s brand of woven polypropylene bags that combine puncture-resistance for durability and reliability with high-quality graphics for eye appeal. PRO DURA® packaging is available in three categories:

The PRO DURA® Classic, the flagship package with award-winning HD Flexo graphics;

PRO DURA® Premium, combining the Classic’s affordability and durability with a smooth exterior finish – similar to laminate bags; and

PRO DURA® Mini, with 3-10-pound capacity, it is the first small woven pet food bag in the market – delivering visual consistency when displayed in store with Classic and Premium 11-50-pound packages.

QUADFLEX® Premium quad-seal laminate pouches and bags in a variety of sizes for 2-40 pounds of product with flat and fold-over bottom styles available, and easy-open and reclose options. This series includes the ProActive Recyclable QUAD FLEX® the industry’s first recyclable PE quad-seal style pouch.

PRO-POUCH®, ProAmpac’s brand for this series of pet-industry packaging:PRO-POUCH® Pouches in a wide variety of formats or custom shapes, sizes, closures, fitments, and finishes;

PRO-POUCH® ProActive Recyclable Pouch, made from coextruded HDPE, available in clear or white opaque finishes with a three-sided seal or as a stand-up with bottom gusset;

PRO-POUCH® Retort Pouches for wet and semi-moist food in a variety of formats or in custom shapes, sizes, closures, fitments, and finishes;

PRO-POUCH® Stand-Up Pouches, customizable by shape and exterior finish; and

PRO-POUCH® Rollstock film, specially engineered to run on high-speed machines for maximum productivity.

“We see ourselves as companions in packaging,” said Grose. “We are supplementing our portfolio of flexible packaging products with our commitment to Collaborative Innovation in which ProAmpac developers work alongside our customers’ teams to accelerate new departures in packaging.”

Source: Company Press Release