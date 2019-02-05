ProAmpac, a leader in global flexible packaging, announced the formation of a cross-functional team dedicated to bringing flexible packaging solutions to home, health and beauty (HHB) markets.

The team is made up of materials-engineering, product-development, product-innovation, package-design and graphics professionals.

“Our new HHB team draws on ProAmpac’s vast capabilities in materials science and packaging technologies, including custom fitments, short- and long-run production and pouch converting,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

Some of ProAmpac’s commercially available packaging offerings for the Home, Health & Beauty Markets include:

Child-resistant, easy-open and reclosable and fitmented pouch solutions;

Signature Soft Touch film coating for an elegant look and feel, perfect for packaging cosmetics;

PRO-PEEL films for medical applications requiring peelable openings;

Specialty films for hard-to-hold products such as lotions and handcreams;

High-barrier packaging for diagnostic, drug delivery, and OTC products;

Coated, laminated, and breathable nonwovens;

Short-run as well as long-run production;

A pouch-stocking program that is tailored to meet customers’ needs, and

Printed and un-printed pouching prototyping.

“Our HHB Team also supports Collaborative Innovation – ProAmpac’s initiative that involves intensive collaboration internally, and when needed, equally close collaboration externally with our customers’ personnel,” added Bob Bodell, HHB sales leader. “Collaborative Innovation is the backbone of how ProAmpac can be successful as a cross-functional, collaborative innovator, setting us apart from our competitors.”

Source: Company Press Release