Flexible packaging solutions provider ProAmpac has introduced an updated child-resistant pouch product line.

The updated child-resistant, reclosable, easy-open (CRREO) pouches are said to meet all compliance requirements of the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The products are tested in accordance with the Consumer Product Safety Commission Standards for Poison Prevention Packaging, as well as approved by the Government of Canada under child-resistant testing.

ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose said: “ProAmpac offers CRREO pouches with third-party certification to multiple performance standards, giving our North American customers the advantage of competitive pricing, shorter lead times and lower shipping costs compared to offshore suppliers.”

The CRREO product line can be used in various applications, including cannabis, pharmaceuticals, health and medical, agriculture, chemical and personal and home-care markets.

ProAmpac’s CRREO products are available in multiple formats ranging from 8.5×6″ to 13.5×9″.

Produced at Rochester facility in New York, CRREO products are clear, opaque and foil barrier. Available with press-to-close and slider options, the products can also be customized as per the requirement.

Other benefits offered by these products include inventory on-hand for next-day shipping, stocking programs available for ongoing demand and availability of custom printing through in-house graphics department.

ProAmpac global marketing vice president Maria Halford said: “We not only have a greater range of pouch sizes but also fill order quantities from one to 1 million plus, allowing us to serve various customer and market requirements.”

In March this year, ProAmpac announced that it has developed four new sustainable packaging product groups as part of its ProActive Sustainability initiative.

The new suite of sustainable product groups has been developed to increase environmentally efficient and sustainable flexible packaging solutions.

The new product groups include ProActive Recyclable, ProActive Compostable, ProActive Renewable and ProActive PCR.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, ProAmpac is engaged in the development of sustainable flexible packaging solution through using advanced technology. It is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors.