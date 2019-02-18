Printeos Group has purchased Durst Tau 330 RSC inkjet single-pass press, as part of its efforts to expand digital capabilities.

Printeos, which is a European specialist in adhesive label production, has invested in Durst system to optimize production at its Spanish unit Adhesivos del Segura.

Three years back, Printeos acquired Adhesivos del Segura, which is a company located in Murcia of south-east Spain.

Established in 1986, Adhesivos del Segura serves customers in the food, cosmetics, industry and wellness sectors.

Printeos acquired Adhesivos del Segura to expand its digital printing services, and is part of the company’s medium and long-term strategy.

Printeos Group label division manager Carlos Coll said: “Our first objective was to reach the capacity to digitalize at least 10% of Adhesivos del Segura production in the first year. To achieve that goal, we needed high productivity systems.

“In addition, the demanding markets we work in require a heightened level of quality, and today not all inkjet solutions are able to offer that. Durst’s Tau RSC systems stayed ahead of the competitors’ proposals and were the only ones that could meet both requirements simultaneously.”

Tau 330 RSC is a digital UV inkjet labels and packaging printer, which has print width of 330mm and offers printing speed of up to 78 running meters per minute.

Installed with eight colors for the newly developed and highly pigmented Durst Tau inks, the printer produces advanced near-flexo print quality and achieves up to 95% simulation of the Pantone color space.’

Tau 330 RSC can be used as a stand-alone printer or as a hybrid solution with the addition of conventional finishing options in the OMET XFlex-X6 series.

The system is said to offer enhanced process stability for applications in the fields of industrial and safety labels, long-term applications in the automotive and electronics industries, as well as the food and beverage sector and health and hygiene.

Durst patented single-pass UV inkjet technology provides up to seven inkjet colors, including CMYK, orange/violet and white.