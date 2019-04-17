Plastic containers and closures manufacturer Pretium Packaging has acquired US-based Olcott Plastics for an undisclosed sum.

Based in St. Charles of Illinois, Olcott Plastics supplies plastic jars and closures for health and beauty, cosmetics, food, pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals and medical products.

Olcott will help Pretium to expand its injection molding and personal care / beauty offerings, while Pretium enables Olcott to provide blow molded containers and expand its services to the customers across the country.

Pretium Packaging president and CEO Paul Kayser said: “We are pleased to welcome co-owners Joseph M. Brodner and John Brodner, and the Olcott employees, to the Pretium organization.

“The acquisition brings significant beauty care packaging expertise and a robust product line to the Pretium portfolio, which nicely complement the health and beauty care packaging offerings already in our portfolio.”

Olcott is specialized in injection molding and decorating of single and double wall polypropylene (PP) jars, PET jars, in addition to injection molding and lining of PP closures.

The company produces cosmetic jars, food jars and plastic jars for other industrial purposes. It makes cosmetic containers as clear jars, natural jars, white jars and custom color specialty jars.

Olcott manufactures plastic caps in various sizes ranging from 43mm to 120mm. The firm produces plastic closures in white or customized color, and these caps can be decorated with labels or pad printing.

As per terms of the deal, Pretium will retain the existing employees and management of Olcott.

Olcott Plastics co-owners Joseph Brodner aand John Brodner said: “We are excited to be able to offer our customers a broader product portfolio and national footprint while continuing to provide the same level of service they are accustomed to receiving from Olcott.”

Pretium Packaging is involved in the manufacturing of plastic containers and closures for the food, specialty beverage, household and industrial cleaner, sports nutrition and health, and beauty product industries.

The company produces around two billion PET and HDPE containers per annum at its 17 locations in the US and Canada for supplying to over 700 customers.