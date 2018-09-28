Premier Packaging, a division of Document Security Systems, will unveil latest technology and secure printing, packaging and brand protection solutions at this year’s Pack Expo International event in Chicago.

Premier general manager Jason Grady said: “The packaging market is going through a substantial evolution right now. Brands are looking to packaging companies to enhance consumer engagement and to secure the supply chains.

“Not only can we produce the packaging, but we are also able to add strong integrated digital technology capability through our DSS Digital portfolio. Capabilities like augmented reality, product authentication, and mobile engagement are just some of the solutions we can provide.”

In addition to Premier’s respected core capabilities and experience in structural design, productivity improvements, materials management, printing, converting and inventory management programs, the Company has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and tested portfolio of anti-counterfeiting, and product authentication technologies to leverage.

PACK EXPO International will attract 50,000 attendees, including C-level executives, engineers, plant managers, research and development, brand and marketing managers, quality controllers, specifiers, purchasers and packaging designers from a wide variety of prominent consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) and retailers.

This annual event focuses on cutting edge industry trends and processing and packaging innovation for a wide range of industries such as beverage, cannabis, cosmetics, food, chemical and pharma, among others.

For over 25 years Premier has been a market leader in providing Innovative and Secure Solutions for Printing and Packaging. Premier is the Packaging, Security and Commercial Printing division of Document Security Systems, Inc.

With operations based in Victor, NY and distribution facilities on both coasts of the U.S., Premier services a variety of nationally and regionally-based customers.

The Company’s client list includes customers in the medical device, consumer goods, photo marketing and food industries. Premier differentiates itself by being a full service, end-to-end solution provider that is large enough to be a complete recourse to even the largest client but remains nimble enough to react to ever changing market and customer demands when necessary.

Source: Company Press Release