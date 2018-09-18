Premier Nutrition has unveiled new sustainable packaging for its Premier Protein’s line of ready-to-drink protein shakes.

Premier Nutrition, which is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, markets its nutrition products under brands such as Premier Protein, PowerBar, Supreme Protein and Joint Juice.

The shakes with new Premier Protein Earth First packaging will be available in seven flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberries and cream, bananas and cream, caramel, peaches and cream, and cookies and cream.

Premier Protein shakes feature FSC-certified Tetra Pak cartons and re-sealable plant-based cap developed from sugarcane.

The new packaging has been developed for the brand, as part of the company’s commitment to reduce environmental footprint and promote sustainable packaging for its consumers.

Premier Nutrition president Darcy Horn Davenport said: “An increasing percentage of consumers are now checking packaging labels to ensure the brand or product they’re about to purchase is delivering positive social or environmental impact.

“This shift in consumer behavior inspired our team to evaluate Premier Protein’s packaging and move towards sourcing more renewable resources.”

The light-weight and recyclable Tetra Pak cartons are made by using paper that derived from sustainably managed forests.

Cartons can be turned into tissue, paper products and green building materials, after they have been recycled.

The plant-based sugarcane cap is said to be durable, protective, recyclable and GMO-free, and the sugarcane used for the cap is sourced from Brazil.

According to the company, global CO 2 emissions are significantly reduced in comparison to plastic made from petroleum by utilizing a resource that grows back each year.

Tetra Pak US and Canada aseptic sales vice president Gustaf Rabe said: “Tetra Pak is excited to work with Premier Protein on the new Earth First packaging initiative.

“We believe packaging should save more food and resources than it costs and by purchasing the new FSC-certified cartons from Premier Protein, people can help care for the world’s forests for generations to come.”

Different shakes, powders, bars and clear drinks are marketed under Premier Protein brand.