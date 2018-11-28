PPC Flexible Packaging has acquired US-based packaging solutions provider Temkin International for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Payson of Utah, Temkin provides rollstock, stand-up pouches and floral sleeves to its customers in the food, fresh produce, floral and stationary and craft sectors.

Established in 1980, the company operates advanced manufacturing facilities in Payson of Utah, and Bogota of Colombia.

Temkin also has offices in Miami of Florida and Toronto of Canada. In addition, the firm is specialized in offering in-house graphics and plate making capabilities to the customers.

PPC Flexible Packaging will be the name of the combined company, while its go-to market strategy for the produce and floral segments will continue to be managed under Temkin brand.

Temkin International founder Danny Temkin said: “Since starting the business in 1980, we at Temkin have been at the forefront of providing our customers with the highest quality packaging through best in class printing and use of innovative converting technology.

“I’m tremendously proud of our company, whose over 500 employees across three countries serve our clients in a first-class way. Temkin is excited to partner with PPC. Together, PPC and Temkin will continue to deliver high quality products and service to our clients.”

Based in Buffalo Grove of Illinois, PPC provides custom flexible packaging solutions for specialty food and healthcare markets.

PPC, which was established in 1968, is specialized in flexographic printing and converting of flexible films, bags and pouches.

The company offers cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, as well as snack organic brands, produce, pet food and bakery segments.

PPC Flexible CEO Kevin Keneally said: “Danny Temkin and Lynn Abplanalp have assembled a world-class manufacturing, pre-press and graphics operation recognized industry wide for its innovation, service and quality.

“Having a west coast and South American presence expands our geographic footprint and provides us deeper capabilities in stand up pouch, plate making and flexographic printing.”

Earlier this year, PPC Flexible Packaging completed the first phase of more than $2m facilities and equipment investment intended at expanding and further upgrading production capacities for the company’s Precision Clean cleanroom packaging business.