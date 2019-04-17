PPC Flexible Packaging has expanded the header and medical pouch capacity at its facility located in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, US.

The company has installed additional healthcare pouch manufacturing lines at the facility to better serve its customers.

The capacity expansion is part of the firm’s facilities and equipment investment initiative to upgrade and increase all of its production capabilities for its Precision Clean healthcare packaging division, said PPC.

PPC Precision Clean’s pouches are available in both peel and non-peel formats for use in medical, pharmaceutical, and life science applications.

The pouches are provided with features such as permeable and non-permeable header substrates, enabling to secure Kennedy Space Center Surface Cleanliness certification.

The customizable header location will facilitate to place a variety of film types, including monolayer, coextrusion and laminations.

In addition, the pouch is provided with wicket and tape closure to support ten-color flexographic printing, in addition to using indicator inks and IPA resistant inks.

PPC said that Precision Clean products are produced at its ISO Class 4 and ISO Class 7 cleanrooms and all products meet EU and US regulatory standards.

In March this year, PPC Flexible Packaging opened a new manufacturing facility in Bogota, Colombia, for its horticulture business.

The new 75,000ft² Colombian plant is managed by Temkin PPC, which is a division PPC Flexible Packaging. The Bogota facility will employ more than 100 individuals.

The Colombian facility has been developed to expand capacity and streamline all processes of Temkin PPC.

In November 2018, PPC cquired Temkin International and renamed the combined company. Temkin provides rollstock, stand-up pouches and floral sleeves to its customers in the food, fresh produce, floral and stationary and craft sectors.

PPC Flexible Packaging provides converted flexible packaging for the customers in the healthcare, medical, organic snack, pet food, bakery, horticulture, and produce markets.

The company has expertise in the design and manufacturing of value-added printed, laminated, and stand up pouch packaging for various applications.