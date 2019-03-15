Packaging solutions provider PPC Flexible Packaging has opened a new manufacturing facility in Bogota, Colombia, for its horticulture business.

The new 75,000ft² Colombian plant will be managed by Temkin PPC, which is a division PPC Flexible Packaging. The Bogota facility will employ more than 100 individuals.

Temkin PPC is involved in the design and manufacturing of flexible film packaging solutions, including sleeves, sheets, pot covers, and picks, for fresh-cut flowers and potted plants.

The Colombian facility has been developed to expand capacity and streamline all processes of Temkin PPC.

PPC said the new larger facility will facilitate larger orders combined with quicker turn-around times and advanced electrical efficiencies will help advance lighting and reduce C02 emissions.

The new facility is provided with dock height doors for shipping ease. The new structure is said to replace replaces the former building and significantly improve all activities due to its increased size and better features.

PPC Flexible Packaging floral sales vice president Noam Temkin said: “We set out to create a space that would meet our immediate expansion needs plus allow us to continue to expand our Colombia operations. We are beyond excited with the results.”

Based in Buffalo Grove of Illinois, PPC Flexible Packaging offers converted flexible packaging for the customers in the healthcare, medical, organic snack, pet food, bakery, horticulture, and produce markets.

The company has expertise in the design and manufacturing of value-added printed, laminated, and stand up pouch packaging for various applications.

In November 2018, PPC Flexible Packaging acquired Temkin International and renamed the combined company.

Based in Payson of Utah, Temkin provides rollstock, stand-up pouches and floral sleeves to its customers in the food, fresh produce, floral and stationary and craft sectors. The firm is specialized in offering in-house graphics and plate making capabilities to the customers.

In February this year, PPC Flexible Packaging acquired US-based flexible packaging converter HFM Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Pewaukee of Wisconsin, HFM Packaging provides packaging solutions for cosmetics, personal care, pharma, food and industrial applications.