PPC Flexible Packaging has acquired US-based flexible packaging converter HFM Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Pewaukee of Wisconsin, HFM Packaging provides packaging solutions for cosmetics, personal care, pharma, food and industrial applications.

PPC Flexible CEO Kevin Keneally said: “We are excited to add the exceptional team at HFM to the PPC family. It’s our goal to leverage HFM’s state-of-the-art reclosable and pouch technologies in both consumer and healthcare markets to an even higher level of growth through new and existing customers across all of PPC’s businesses.”

Apart from conversion of pouches, HFM is engaged in the production of flexible packaging using labels as peel and reseal closures for personal care markets.

The firm offers different pouch constructions, including flat packs, stand up pouches and spouted pouch designs.

HFM offers various services for converters, including toll processing of supplied materials and manage the supply chain on some or all of the material inputs.

The company has high-speed die-cut labeling capabilities, advanced re-sealable pouching technology and engineering assistance for turnkey packaging solutions

HFM uses different flexible packaging films to produce resealable packaging and lidding films as per the product requirements. It uses films such as heat sealable polyesters, polypropylenes, metalized films and foils

HFM Packaging CEO Paul Martinez said: “I am very proud of the growth that HFM has witnessed over the past 40 years. We are excited to share technologies with PPC and are pleased to have found a partner with the ability to increase our progress.”

In November 2018, PPC Flexible Packaging acquired another US-based packaging solutions provider Temkin International, which offers rollstock, stand-up pouches and floral sleeves to its customers in the food, fresh produce, floral and stationary and craft sectors.

Based in Buffalo Grove of Illinois, PPC is specialized in flexographic printing and converting of flexible films, bags, and pouches.

The company provides cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, in addition to snack organic brands, produce, pet food, bakery and horticulture.