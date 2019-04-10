Pöyry has secured a contract from German technology firm Voith to provide engineering services for XcelLine paper machine, which is supplied to Mexican paper and cardboard packaging firm Gondi Group.

Voith has designed XcelLine paper machine to offer special technical features that improve final paper quality and reduce power consumption.

The new XcelLine paper machine, to be installed at Gondi Group’s Monterrey facility, is expected to increase the additional production capacity of 400,000 tons, helping the total capacity of the group reach one million tons per year.

The machine has an annual production capacity of 400,000 tons of Testliner-type packaging paper and corrugated core, with weights between 90 and 250 g/m².

The services assignment includes all engineering disciplines along with field engineering, and is expected to be completed by mid-2019.

With more than 7,500 employees, Gondi Group has over six decades of market experience. It has 15 converting plants and six recycled paper machines in operation, producing 650,000 tons of paper annually.

Pöyry Latin America industrial processes director Márcia Mastrocola said: “This service is a continuation of the co-operation with Voith and Pöyry, and we are pleased to be able to strengthen our operations in Latin America.”

Voith Paper South America president Hjalmar Fugmann said: “This is a complex project with great challenges. We are glad to keep working with Pöyry on it and continuing our successful long-term partnership.”

In August 2018, Pöyry has secured a contract from Kabel Premium Pulp & Paper (KPPP) to provide detailed engineering services assignment for a new advanced thermo mechanical pulp (ATMP) plant located at Hagen in Germany.

Under the assignment contract, Pöyry would provide process engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical, automation and instrumentation engineering, along with permitting engineering and project scheduling.

Pöyry said that Kabel Premium Pulp & Paper intends to use the thermo mechanical pulp as a raw material for paper production at the Hagen paper mill, in addition to existing ground wood and virgin pulp.

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering firm that caters to clients globally across the energy and industrial sectors.