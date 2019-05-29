Brazilian producer and exporter of packaging paper, Klabin, has awarded engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services assignment to Pöyry for its production expansion project.

Pöyry will be responsible for developing Balance of Plant for the first phase of the PUMA II project, which aims to boost production capacity at Klabin’s industrial unit in Ortigueira, Paraná.

Expected to increase Klabin’s production capacity by 920,000 tonnes of kraftliner paper per year, the Puma II project involves installation of two packaging paper (kraftliner) machines, with integrated pulp production.

Pöyry will deliver services which include the detail engineering of all disciplines, procurement and construction management services of the complementary plants and interconnections between process islands.

Estimated to cost BRL9.1bn (£371.6m), the Puma II project is being carried out in two phases with a time frame of 24 months each.

Klabin recently said that it has concluded negotiations with the main partners for the implementation of the first phase of the project, which involves construction of a main fibre line to manufacture non-bleached pulp integrated to a kraftliner paper machine, with annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes.

Klabin industrial technology, innovation, sustainability and pulp business director Francisco Razzolini said: “This is the largest investment in Klabin’s history. With the Puma II Project we will significantly increase our packaging paper production capacity and become the third largest supplier of kraftliner in the global market.

“We will build a completely modern and sustainable mill equipped with the best technologies available in the market.”

The second phase involves construction of a supplementary fibre line integrated to the other kraftliner paper machine, with annual capacity of 470,000 tonnes.

Earlier, Pöyry has delivered Conceptual Study, Basic Engineering and Investment Estimate for the Puma II project, which is expected to create around 9,000 jobs during construction phase and about 1,500 jobs once operational.

Klabin offers the market a solution in short fibre pulp, long fibre and fluff pulp. It also offers corrugated packaging and industrial bags to its customers.