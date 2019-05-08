US-based Portco Packaging has invested in Comexi slitter with laser technology in a bid to enhance its operational capabilities.

Portco Packaging will install Comexi S1 DS slitter with an integrated laser module at its Woodland facility in the state of Washington.

The installation of Comexi’s integrated solution will help Portco to expand its capabilities to better serve its customers in the food packaging sector.

Comexi area manager Tom Calahan said: “Our integrated solution is a key selling point with many converters in this region. Sourcing slitting and laser equipment from a single source supplier, which can support both technologies, minimizes their potential risk.”

Comexi S1 DS slitter, which is installed with independent blades and shear cut sets, holds capacity to address different challenges and avoids oil spillage through fully electrical system.

The slitter with laser technology will enable Portco to work better with large and small output diameters rolls with a cost-performance ratio.

The integration of a laser-in-line processing system enables customization, and helps to carry out a wide gamut of applications and finishing processes such as micro perforations, macro perforations, design windows, pre-cut adhesive labels, alpha numeric codes and bar codes, security systems and easy open applications.

Portco Packaging sales and marketing vice president Linda Malmstadt said: “This new, one of a kind technology from Comexi complements our existing capabilities and will enable us to provide a much wider range of packaging solutions for our customers.

“Packaging technology plays a key role in this mix. From food packaging applications like easy open, microwave venting and extended shelf life, to soft security features such as numbering, promotions and bar/QR codes, this technology certainly addresses the current demands of the marketplace.”

Established in 1934, Portco Packaging provides high-end packaging solutions for the customers in the food, agriculture, construction, and retail markets in the US.

The company produces paper and film-based packaging products, in addition to providing printed rollstock, laminations, multiwall bags and different pre-made pouch styles.

Portco uses both solvent based and solvent free technologies, as well as recyclable and biodegradable films for the development of new and better products.