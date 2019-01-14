Fresh Italian tomato products supplier Pomi has introduced new items and packaging to meet the existing requirements of retailers and consumers.

Pomi has expanded its packaging out of the brick packaging, into cans, jars and tubes, to offer organic and conventional tomatoes, paste and juice.

The company, which is the brand of the Consorzio Casalasco del Pomodoro, claims that more than 370 farms are its members, with farms spread across Northern Italy, which are within 50km radius from processing facilities.

Pomi USA vice president Umberto Marconi said:”Providing Pomi tomatoes in cans, jars and tubes offers U.S. consumers a more familiar packaging. Our fans will still be able to enjoy the same great taste of Italy’s finest tomatoes with no added preservatives, and we hope these new options will introduce more consumers to Pomi.”

The Pomitrace, which is also expected to be in the new products, is a traceability system that allows consumers to trace the product from the shelf to the field of origin using their phone.

Pomi USA president and consortium managing director Costantino Vaia said: “As consumers seek greater quality, authenticity and transparency, Pomi is delivering on all fronts.

“From the seeds cultivated by our growers, to innovative growing and processing techniques that reduce our carbon footprint, to the quality of Italian tomatoes we supply to the market, we strive to deliver on what customers’ desire in a brand.”

Pomì’s says its new products are on display at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco and available now at stores throughout the U.S.

The full line of new products includes, The Tomato Paste in 4.6 Oz Tube, Organic Tomato Paste in 4.6 Oz Tube, Chopped Tomatoes in 14 Oz Can, Chopped Tomatoes in 14 Oz Can, Organic Chopped Tomatoes in 17 Oz Glass Bottle, Organic Strained Tomatoes in 17 Oz Glass Bottle, Strained Tomatoes in 24 Oz Glass Bottle, Rustica Tomatoes in 24 Oz Glass Bottle, Tomato Juice in 25.36 Fl. Oz TetraPak.