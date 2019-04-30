Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe have joined consortium, founded by Carbios and L’Oréal, to support the world’s first enzymatic technology for the recycling of plastics.

Carbios has developed a sustainable technology using specific enzymes, which can recycle a range of PET plastics and polyester fibers feedstock compared to other recycling technologies.

The new process will help create recycled PET, similar to virgin PET, which can be used for applications such as bottles and other forms of packaging.

Carbios CEO Jean-Claude Lumaret said: “We are thrilled to welcome Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe into the Consortium we have created with L’Oréal.

“Their contribution will accelerate our common ambition and help to industrialize our recycling technology, which brings a breakthrough solution in the treatment of plastic waste.”

Carbios and L’Oréal have established the consortium to launch enhanced recycling technology designed and developed by Carbiois into market on an industrial scale.

Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory have joined the consortium to help support the circular plastics economy using Carbios’ enzyme-based enhanced recycling technology.

As per terms of the four-year agreement, the consortium partners will work to launch Carbios’ PET-enhanced recycling technology into the market and increase the availability of high-quality recycled plastics to meet sustainability commitments.

The collaboration includes technical milestones and support for the better supply of consumer-grade and 100% recycled PET plastics for global markets.

Carbios has developed an advanced process, which breaks down PET plastic waste into its original building blocks that can be used to manufacture high-quality PET plastic.

The patented technology will help recycle PET plastics repeatedly and use 100% recycled PET content in new products.

Carbios said that it recently achieved a world first using its enzymatic technology to create PET bottles from 100% recycled plastics.

The biological approach holds capacity to handle all forms of PET plastics, including clear, colored, opaque, multi-layer and polyester fibers.

Carbios’ enhanced recycling technology helps to offer a sustainable solution by creating a circular economy from used plastics and fibers.

L’Oréal packaging & development vice-president Philippe Thuvien said: “We are convinced that Carbios’ technology is a new step forward, in addition to the mechanical and chemical recycling that contribute to reaching our 2025 goals: 50% of our products’ plastic components is recycled or bio-sourced.”