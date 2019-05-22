The ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton comes after results of a two-month consultation on the subject were released

A ban on plastic straws, drink stirrers and plastic-stemmed cotton buds will be introduced in England, the government confirmed today.

It follows an open consultation conducted by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), with the ban to come into force in April 2020.

There will be exemptions to ensure that those with medical needs or disabilities are able to continue to access plastic straws.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said: “Urgent and decisive action is needed to tackle pollution and protect our environment.

“These items are often used for just a few minutes but take hundreds of years to break down, ending up in our seas and oceans and harming precious marine life.

“So today I will be taking action to turn the tide on plastic pollution, and ensure we leave our environment in a better state for future generations.”

Results of the consultation into plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds

Of the 1,602 responses to Defra’s consultation from industry, non-governmental organisations and the general public, more than 80% backed a ban on the distribution and sale of plastic straws.

A further 90% of respondents wanted to stop the use of on plastic drink stirrers, and 89% were in favour of a getting rid of the material being used in cotton buds.

Environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage CEO Hugo Tagholm said he welcomes the ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds.

“Stopping the production and distribution of these single-use plastic menaces will prevent them from polluting beaches nationwide,” he added.

“It’s a really positive and bold step in the right direction in the battle against plastic pollution.

“It is also helps further drive plastic-free options and alternatives for the public so they can truly make more sustainable choices in their daily lives.”

How plastic straws will be made available for the disabled community

In instances where plastic straws are necessary for medical reasons, the government will ensure they will still be available.

Registered pharmacies will be allowed to sell plastic straws over the counter or online.

Catering establishments will not be able to display plastic straws or automatically hand them out, but they will be able to provide them on request.

Lauren West, manager of Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Trailblazers campaign, said: “Plastic straws are sometimes the only type of straw that work for disabled people due to their flexibility and ability to be used in hot and cold drinks.

“While we appreciate the need to reduce the use of plastics, traditional single-use straws are essential for some disabled people.

“If disabled people cannot access plastic straws when out it could put their health at risk as they may not able to drink and could become dehydrated.

“We’re pleased the government has recognised this in its proposals put forward today.

“We would encourage Defra to continue consulting disabled people and groups like Trailblazers to ensure we are not disadvantaged or targeted and stigmatised for using single-use plastics.”

An estimated 4.7 billion plastic straws, 316 million plastic stirrers and 1.8 billion plastic stemmed cotton buds are used throughout England each year.

The government believes it has found the right balance between reducing environmental impact and protecting the rights of people will medical conditions and disabilities.