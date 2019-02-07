US-based plastic resin logistics firm Plantgistix is set to open its second packaging facility at the AmeriPort Industrial Park in Baytown, Texas.

Situated at 5623 AmeriPort Pkwy, the new facility has been developed to expand its contract packaging services.

The new facility is said to optimize Plantgistix’s services with an additional 337,000ft² packaging plant.

Baytown facility features two advanced packaging lines boxing and 25 kg bagging, in addition to 84 dock doors and more than 3,000ft of private rail spurs.

Plantgistix new facility also has daily switching services for rail cars, which are supported by both Union Pacific Railroad and BNSF Railway.

The storage of AmeriPort Industrial Park in transit yard holds more than 2,500 rail cars.

Plantgistix CEO Marc Levine said: “At the heart of the expansion is our people, who live by our core values of accountability, courage, caring, problem solving, teamwork and dedication and return value to our customers by providing creative and flexible solutions.

“The recognition of the value we deliver, allows us and requires us to expand as the need for our high level of service and certainty is demanded.”

The new packaging facility, which will be opened on 1 March, is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of this year.

The new packaging plant is the third facility for Plantgistix, which enabled to expand the firm’s warehouse square footage to more than 1.3 million. Its main warehouse is located in Houston, while other two facilities in Baytown.

DowDuPont NA outplant leader Mark Waldmann said: “Plantgistix has been a great service provider and partner to DowDuPont and the plastic industry over the past several years.

“We are very excited about Plantgistix’s recent commitment to the industry and the Baytown area by expanding their supply chain capabilities and service offerings.”

Plantgistix provides contract packaging services to the customers in the plastics industry. It also carries out in-plant product handling services inside customer production sites to maintain quality and maximize productivity.