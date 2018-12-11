Pladis UK & Ireland, owner of McVitie’s, has signed up to the UK Plastics Pact and is pledging to make all of its plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

Pladis UK & Ireland announced a range of measures to reduce its environmental impact through plastic waste.

The company said it will enhance labelling and join the On-Pack Recycling Label scheme, to ensure consumers are clear on how and where to recycle their packaging.

The company has extended its six-and-a-half-year partnership with TerraCycle to recycle all the plastic packaging across the portfolio through the initiative.

Normally, flexible plastic wrappers are not collected by local council recycling collections. pladis UK & Ireland has partnered with TerraCycle, the recycling expert for over six years to allow consumers to recycle the flexible wrappers.

WRAP CEO Marcus Gover said: “We are delighted to have pladis UK and Ireland joining The UK Plastics Pact. Through our first-of-a-kind Pact we will work together with governments, citizens and business to transform the way we make, use and dispose of plastic so that we retain its value, particularly in reducing food and drink waste, but prevent it from polluting the environment.”

The partnership has been continuing since 2012 and millions of biscuit and cake wrappers have been recycled into items such as park benches and garden equipment, rather than ending up in landfill sites, says plaids. The company also says it has donated over £100,000 to charities across the country.

TerraCycle CEO and Founder Tom Szaky said: “pladis has been a valued partner of TerraCycle’s for a number of years now in the UK and Ireland. Firstly for the biscuit wrapper category, and more recently it was great to see them expand the programme to cover the cracker and cake wrapper categories which was well received by consumers.

“We encourage consumers to help spread the message to friends and family that they can recycle their biscuit, cracker and cake packaging. They can do this by using one of 500 public drop off locations or signing up as a private collector on the pladis Biscuits and Snacks Recycling Programme.”

Consumers have an option to send their wrappers to TerraCycle by freepost or drop them off at collection points. Nearly 500 collection points are installed around the country to collect the plastic wastes for recycling.