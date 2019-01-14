Crown Aerosols & Promotional Packaging Europe collaborated with champagne producer Piper-Heidsieck to launch a promotional tin for the Australian Open tennis tournament (14-27 January 2019).

As the official champagne of the tournament, Piper wanted to celebrate the competition, the first of four Grand Slam tennis events held each year, with a limited edition premium packaging format.

Piper-Heidsieck turned to Crown’s team of specialists to bring the packaging concept – which was inspired by a tube of fresh new tennis balls – to life. The simple yet striking premium tin features a mixture of red and gold colors with balls seemingly ‘bouncing’ around on the packaging canvas.

The rich red, applied using a matte finish, complements the embossed golden logo and balls, enhancing the visual and tactile nature of the package. Metal packaging enhances the premium attributes of a brand and, coupled with its outstanding sustainable credentials, strikes the perfect balance between appeal, functionality and responsibility. \

While many of the tournament tins will likely be retained by consumers as souvenirs, should they enter the recycling loop, they will experience zero loss of properties throughout the process, meaning the metal can be used again and again for the same purpose on an infinite basis. The format’s contribution to the circular economy appealed greatly to Piper, as it is increasingly important for brands to consider the environmental impacts of their packaging.

“Both Crown and Piper-Heidsieck are delighted to be able to enhance the consumer experience with a perfectly packaged, premium champagne. For the enthusiasts, the content of the tins resembling a tube of fresh new tennis balls will have to wait for game, set and match to be called,” said Veronique Curulla, Marketing Director at Crown Aerosols & Promotional Packaging Europe.

Source: Company Press Release