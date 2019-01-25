The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) has joined TerraCycle’s Loop, an environmentally friendly and convenient e-shopping platform, with 11 household brands in order to support circular economy and sustainability in packaging.

P&G has introduced reusable, refillable packaging for its most of popular products, as part of its efforts to reduce the single-us packaging and waste disposal.

The consumer goods firm said that many of its large global brands, including Pantene, Tide, Cascade and Oral-B are expected to participate in this innovative platform later this year.

Loop is an international packaging and shopping circular solution, which aims to improve the environmental performance and convenience standards through packaging that is collected, cleaned, refilled and reused. It also collects used products from consumers’ doorsteps for further recycling or reuse.

TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky said: “We are happy to partner with P&G and other global brands, retailers, infrastructure companies, and the World Economic Forum to create a new way to more responsibly consume products. Loop aims to not just eliminate the idea of packaging waste but greatly improve the product experience and the convenience in how we shop.

“Through Loop, consumers will be able to responsibly consume products in specially-designed durable, reusable or fully recyclable packaging. Through the power and reach of trusted brands such as those of P&G we will be able to change consumers’ habits and achieve the scale required for the model to achieve its objectives.”

The partnership of P&G with Loop has been announced at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. P&G has become the first consumer products company to join the Loop initiative.

The collaboration is expected to further advance P&G’s Ambition 2030 sustainability goals and its ongoing commitment towards sustainability.

P&G vice president and chief sustainability officer Virginie Helias said: “We are building on more than 180 years of innovation and world-class consumer insight to enable responsible consumption at scale.

“We’re proud to partner with TerraCycle as the first CPG company to be part of this transformative program, which is just one of the many ways we are delivering on our Ambition 2030 goals to accelerate sustainable innovation and drive circular solutions.”

From mid-2019 in New York and Paris, real in-market learning experiments are expected to be started to validate and optimize the Loop system.

Eleven P&G brands will be available in Loop in one of three formats. Household favorites like Pantene, Tide, Cascade and Crest are presented with new durable and refillable packaging, featuring luxurious containers with new features and functionalities.