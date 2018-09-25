PET keg supplier Petainer, along with its Brazilian partner Blue Pet, has commenced manufacturing of one-way PET kegs in the South American country.

The partnership has started production of PET kegs at the new blow moulding plant in Tijucas of Santa Catarina in the South of Brazil.

In May this year, Petainer collaborated with bulk volume PET containers producer Blue Pet on the manufacturing of PetainerKeg.

PetainerKeg is Petainer’s global family of keg products used by breweries for draught beer.

The first blown petainerKegs produced at the facility will be supplied to the brewery customers in the region.

Santa Catarina facility will supply products to the domestic market, as well as serves as the manufacturing hub for the South American region.

The manufacturing facility will help reduce supply chain costs for the customers, enabling to make petainerKeg more cost-effective than other forms of packaging.

At present, Blue Pet is producing 30L petainerKeg Classic at the facility, and will manufactuer more products from the portfolio in the future.

One-way keg will be used only once and can be fully recycled, enabling to reduce complex return logistics and washing processes.

The one-way Hybrid keg offers customers with universal filling, better handling, safety and sustainability benefits.

The one-way kegs offer enhanced product protection, ensuring that the beer is as good as the day it was brewed for over nine months.

Petainer Brazil country manager Ricardo Leonel Vieira said: “We launched in Brazil only eighteen months ago so establishing full in-country manufacturing of our kegs is a significant milestone.

“It is an exciting market and one that is embracing one-way PET kegs, thanks to the many benefits they offer.”

Blue Pet is engaged in producing bulk volume PET containers such as 5USG refillable bulk water packaging.

Petainer, which is a major plastic containers producer, operates five manufacturing sites across the globe.

The company serves a wide variety of markets in the beverage industry ranging from beer, cider and wine to cold brew coffee, kombucha and others.