Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water has introduced Perrier®& Juice drink, a refreshment available for the first time in the US.

The new product line features the iconic Perrier mineral water, mixed with real fruit juices and a touch of sugar, for a treat worth savoring during life’s most extraordinary moments.

Perrier & Juice drink is available in three vibrant flavor combinations – Strawberry & Kiwi, Peach & Cherry, and Pineapple & Mango – all of which are invigorated with touches of apple and lemon juices to round out the flavors. Whether Angelenos are looking for a bubbly burst of berry sweetness, a tangy and tart kick, or a taste of the tropics with a twist, Perrier & Juice drink delivers juicy and alluring flavor combinations.

“We are excited to take thirst-quenching refreshment up a notch with the introduction of Perrier & Juice drink,” said Grant McKenzie, VP & General Manager International Brands. “We know our consumers are craving flavorful refreshment options and we can’t wait to introduce Los Angeles consumers to this new bold and juicy treat.”

Perrier & Juice drink is available in 8.45 fl oz slim can four-packs and 11.15 fl oz sleek cans at select retailers* throughout the greater Los Angeles area. The product is also available for home or office delivery through ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé®. Containing only 45 calories per the 8.45 oz slim can and 60 calories per the 11.15 oz sleek can, the fresh, flavorful selection of Perrier & Juice drink products is ideal for a refreshing treat any time of day.

To celebrate the LA launch of the deliciously juicy Perrier & Juice drink, Perrier is taking inspiration from their fruit fusion combinations to deliver another dynamic pairing – hip-hop and yoga. In partnership with Y7 Studio, Perrier is hosting a Perrier Gym & Juice pop-up on Saturday August 18, 2018 at The Americana. Consumers are invited to stop by the all-day event, which will include five hyped-up Y7 Vinyasa sessions, a fully stocked Perrier & Juice drink bar, live DJs with Power106, exclusive swag giveaways, photo experiences and more.

Source: Company Press Release