Pernod Ricard has launched its 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap with eight ambitious and concrete targets, as part of the Group’s Transform & Accelerate strategic plan.

Pernod Ricard said that its 2030 targets support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the company is taking steps to address environmental concerns as well as social responsibility, particularly by accelerating the fight against alcohol misuse.

At the UN Headquarters in New York in September 2018, Pernod Ricard was the only wine and spirits company to be recognized as a Global Compact LEAD company, demonstrating its commitment to the Ten Principles and 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The company claims that the Paul Ricard Oceanographic Institute started by its founder 50 years ago is instrumental in advancing ocean preservation. The group has taken many actions which have driven strong progress towards the 2020 environmental targets.

Pernod Ricard chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard said: “We are 19,000 ‘créateurs de convivialité’ – passionate hosts but also respectful guests on our planet. Sharing our values, respecting our terroirs and promoting responsible consumption are all conditions for sustainable growth. Yesterday, today and tomorrow, we will continue to create for the long-term.”

Based on these past achievements, Pernod Ricard has unveiled eight new sustainability and responsibility commitments built on four key areas – nurturing environment, valuing people, circular making and responsible hosting.

The company said: “Every Pernod Ricard product takes its character from the land where it was grown. This area of commitment focuses on nurturing every terroir and its biodiversity, responding to the challenges of climate change to ensure quality ingredients now and for generations to come.”

The eight sustainability goals Pernod Ricard has launched are: Biodiversity; Regenerative agriculture; Equality and future leadership; Shared knowledge and learning; Packaging and waste; Water balance and carbon-footprint; Alcohol misuse; and Responsible Party.

In addition to the eight main commitments, the company has developed plans to incorporate a UN Human Rights approach across its value chain, as part of the 2030 roadmap, to address waste water and transform towards fully renewable electricity.

Pernod Ricard sustainability and responsibility vice-president Vanessa Wright said: “We know that our customers have now come to expect our brands to be responsible and respectful of the environment – values that have been at the very heart of our business since its inception.

“These 2030 commitments provide us with a focused framework across our business in helping to address some of the biggest sustainability issues, so consumers can enjoy our products in a convivial and sustainable way.”