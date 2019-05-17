PepsiCo has launched two of its brands, Tropicana Orange Juice and Quaker Cruesli Chocolat Noir, in reusable containers in Paris, France, as part of a market trial of shopping platform, Loop, operated by recycling organization Terracycle.

PepsiCo consumers in the Paris metro area can place an order for Tropicana Orange Juice and Quaker Cruesli, along with other household products, on the Loop online store and the order will be delivered to their doorstep.

After the product is consumed, the reusable containers are collected, professionally cleaned and redelivered.

PepsiCo is a key founding partner of Loop platform, which is the first service to offer major brands in reusable and returnable packaging.

PepsiCo France general manager Bruno Thevenin said: “The Loop system really is about testing a possible model for reinventing packaging, which is a key area of focus for PepsiCo as we look to reduce, reuse and rethink our plastic packaging.

“Loop is exciting because it overcomes some of the challenges of reusable containers, making them more convenient and conducive to modern living.

“During the trial we hope to gain valuable insights into how consumers adopt Loop and to understand what is needed to make this a long-term and mainstream solution that could help reduce packaging waste and make a meaningful change in how people interact with our products.”

Containers developed for Loop are durable and suitable for multiple re-orders. The attractive packaging allows the containers to be put on display and to blend into any environment.

The stainless steel Quaker containers feature a brushed effect and a friction fit push-on closure to retain product freshness.

Tropicana Orange Juice will be packaged in a sleek glass bottle.

PepsiCo France director of nutrition division Anne-Sophie Carrier said: “We wanted to commit ourselves to this trial with two of our most popular purposeful brands in France; Quaker Cruesli is one of the leading granola brands in the French market, with Chocolate being the most popular.

“Tropicana is one of the leading juice brands in France and has long had a reputation for pioneering innovation.

“We are excited to see the reception from Paris consumers as we bring Tropicana and Quaker to them in this new way.”