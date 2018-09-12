Pelican BioThermal, a provider of temperature controlled packaging, has opened a new network station & service center in Indianapolis, US.

Located in close proximity to the Indianapolis International Airport, a major logistics hub for air cargo carriers, the network station will support the company’s full range of reusable Crēdo offerings.

Pelican said that the center will service, refurbish, repair and condition its reusable Crēdo on Demand shippers which are designed to offer a high performance, flexible rental option for temperature controlled containers, such as the Crēdo Cargo.

The Crēdo on Demand service is a temperature controlled shipper rental program intended to allow organizations to select required shipper application to meet its requirements, logistics profile and budget.

Additionally, the facility will serve as full Service Center for Pelican’s line of reusable parcel shippers, Crēdo Cube.

Pelican said that the facility will add to its growing footprint of network stations and drop points which are expected to exceed 100 sites by early 2019.

Crēdo on Demand vice-president Dominic Hyde said: “This new network station & service center represents an investment in Indiana’s growing pharmaceutical and biomedical industry and is an indication of our industries’ growth overall.

“Our aim with this location is to increase convenience and flexibility for our customers to select the best locations for their business.”

Pelican BioThermal will own and operate the 50,000 square foot facility, which will focus on providing services to Crēdo Cube and Crēdo on Demand offerings, among others.

The firm said in a statement: “The location complements the existing and expanding network of service centers, network stations and rental drop-off points spanning Europe, Asia and the Americas, providing customers with an additional option for returning Crēdo on Demand assets at the end of the rental period, including Crēdo Xtreme and Crēdo Cargo temperature controlled containers.”

Pelican BioThermal is engaged in providing widest range of thermally protected, temperature-controlled packaging and service solutions.

It also provides a complete portfolio of services and software to support end-to-end temperature-controlled packaging asset management.