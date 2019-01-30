Pelican BioThermal, the global name in temperature controlled packaging, has opened a new network station and service center in Los Angeles to service, refurbish, repair and condition Pelican BioThermal’s reusable Crēdo on Demand shippers.

This new facility puts Pelican BioThermal on track to realize its plan to exceed 100 network stations and drop points for its rental program in early 2019.

The new Los Angeles network station and service center is strategically located near two of the world’s busiest international seaports and airports—the Port of Long Beach and LAX, Los Angeles International Airport. The Port of Long Beach is the second-busiest port in the U.S. and trade from East Asia makes up more than 90 percent of the port’s shipments. LAX is the busiest airport for cargo shipments on the West Coast. California is also home to 1,570 biotech and pharmaceutical companies, according to the 2019 California Life Science report by PwC and the California Life Sciences Association.

“Los Angeles is a major logistics hub for sea and air carriers as well as a hot spot for pharmaceutical innovation,” said Dominic Hyde, vice president of Crēdo on Demand. “As we continue to expand our Crēdo on Demand rental program, the LA network station and service center puts customers in Asia and elsewhere in the world in closer proximity to more convenient and flexible shipping options.”

The LA network station and service center is being staffed by a team of Pelican BioThermal experts to mirror the superior service levels provided at the company’s growing number of network stations and service centers around the globe.

The LA facility is focused on Pelican BioThermal’s Crēdo on Demand shippers, which provide a high performance, flexible rental option for temperature controlled containers such as Crēdo Cargo, Crēdo Xtreme and Crēdo Cube. The Crēdo on Demand rental program allows organizations to choose the shipper application that best fits their company’s requirements, logistics profile and budget.

Source: Company Press Release.