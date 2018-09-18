Pearl Technologies and TGW Holdings, which are the portfolio firms of Blue Wolf Capital Partners, have merged to form a blade and packaging manufacturing firm.

Pearl Technologies provides flexible packaging and blown film solutions, while TGW is a major machine knife manufacturer.

The combined firm is named as Edge Industrial Technologies, which offers aftermarket consumables to the food processing, packaging, converting and extrusion industries across the globe.

Edge Industrial Technologies CEO Rick Tattersfield said: “Combining TGW and Pearl is about bringing together two industry powerhouses to fuel topline growth. We have reached this critical milestone as a result of the hard work and dedication of generations of employees selling superior products around the world.

“The team at Blue Wolf has expertise in helping to scale businesses, and we look forward to working with them to grow Edge Industrial Technologies and enable it to reach its full potential.”

Based in Wilder of Kentucky, Edge Industrial Technologies has manufacturing facilities and operations in Sheffield of England, Savannah of New York and Indore of India.

The company will produce machine knives, blades, cutters, punches, perforators, sealers, machine adapters and carriages, air cylinders, assemblies, and ball punches.

Edge Industrial will also manufacture bubble guides, chilled bubble cages, collapsing frame guides, slats and gusset boards, which will help optimize the performance of blown film extrusion equipment.

The company will also design advanced engineering, sharpening and training services for its products, in addition to creating custom and specialty blades.

Robert Woodbury has been appointed as the chief financial officer of Edge Industrial Technologies.

Laurent Cros, earlier CEO of Pearl, has been selected as president of Edge Industrial Technologies North America operations.

Steve Corbett, previously operations director of TGW, has been selected as president of Edge Industrial Technologies European operations.

Blue Wolf partner Michael Ranson said: “The combined scale, broad geographic footprint and strong commitment to customer service and quality products means that the combined company is well positioned for long-term growth.”

Blue Wolf Capital Partners is a private equity firm, which is specialized in investing middle market companies.

In 1985, Pearl Technologies started as a small company to revolutionize flexible film bag manufactur.