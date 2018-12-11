PCI Pharma Services has announced an expansion of its onsite Cold Chain storage capabilities at its Hay-on-Wye site in the UK.

The announcement is part of the company’s series of investments to show its presence in biotech therapies and medicines to reach more than 100 countries.

The developments at Hay-on-Wye site since past two months included the addition of onsite 2-8°C refrigerated storage by 200 pallet locations which in turn increases onsite capacity by additional 250%.

Further expansion of on-site frozen storage included the doubling of onsite -40°C freezer capacity and the further doubling of onsite -80°C freezer capacity.

The company added more serialization lines, doubling its serialization capabilities at Hay in advance of FMD requirements.

PCI’s investment in equipment resulted in the labelling, packing and serialization of vials, auto-injector pens and syringes

PCI’s Hay-on-Wye site has been the centre of excellence for clinical and commercial packaging.

The company has been making important investments in Cold Chain and Serialization facilities across its network as part of its business growth strategy.

PCI has been actively serializing commercial products for the US, European and other international markets for more than six years. Since past two years, the company has focused on tripling the overall Serialization capacity in compliance with the US Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

Along with DSCSA, the company is also operating in compliance with European Falsified Medicines Directive (EU FMD), and in-country requirements in rising markets.

The additional Serialization lines at Hay-on-Wye would increase the site’s existing security capabilities prior to the final phase of the EU FMD, which is expected to be executed from February 9, 2019.

PCI’s increased cold chain facilities for 2-8°C, -40°C and -80°C temperatures at the Hay-on-Wye site supports the medicines requiring specific refrigerated conditions.

The additional storage will be balanced by further infrastructure to meet fast-growing market demand for injectable delivery forms with vial labeling, syringe labeling and assembly along with labeling and assembly of autoinjectors and pens.

PCI Hay-on-Wye commercial and supply chain director Gareth Lewis said: “A large proportion of the 50 products we launch on average each year are drugs with end-to-end Cold Chain storage and logistics needs.

“Meanwhile, across PCI we have taken a long-term approach of ensuring highly specialist Serialization and Anticounterfeiting preparation for the new global security requirements that will be coming into effect soon. These extensive installations at our Hay site reflect our continued and considerable investment in both areas, and our commitment to ensuring the highest quality service for our customers worldwide.”