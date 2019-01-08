PCI Pharma Services has announced an investment of $20m to expand the biotech clinical and commercial packaging and release testing capabilities at its Center of Excellence in Philadelphia, US.

PCI will also use the investment to expand its cold chain capacity at multiple locations globally, enabling to further support its existing biotech infrastructure.

The investment will be used for capacity expansion, including the addition of advanced technologies for the labeling and assembly of safety syringes autoinjector and pen devices with integrated high speed cartoning and in-line serialization.

The injectable delivery form capabilities of the company comprised of ampoules, vials, cartridges and standard prefilled syringes.

PCI’s capabilities also include advanced safety syringes, autoinjectors and pen devices with services such as simple and complex kitting for clinical and commercial applications.

To manage biologic medicines, the company maintains cold chain and ultra cold chain portfolio with temperature ranges from refrigerated 2-8°C, frozen -20°C, -40°C, -80°C and cryogenic temperatures of -196°C for advanced medicinal therapeutic products (ATMP) such as cell and gene therapy medicines.

PCI CEO Salim Haffar said: “It’s estimated that close to 40 per cent of all medicines in pipeline development are biologic, and amazing new therapies are being developed and commercialized every day.

“With the development and commercialization wave of biologic medicines, the market is rapidly evolving. We are proud to be the partner of choice for drug development companies as they look to outsource these specialized requirements for clinical and commercial packaging.”

Last December, PCI also announced an expansion of its onsite cold chain storage capabilities at its Hay-on-Wye site in the UK.

The expansion is part of the firm’s series of investments to show its presence in biotech therapies and medicines to reach over 100 countries.

PCI Pharma offers services for the clinical and commercial packaging of multiple delivery forms, including injectables, topicals, transdermals and solid oral dose. The company has sites for biologics in the US, UK, Europe and Australia.

PCI is principally owned by Partners Group, with partner investors Thomas H. Lee Partners and Frazier Healthcare Partners.