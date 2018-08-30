PCI Pharma Services, a provider of commercial packaging to the global healthcare industry, has expanded its cold chain Infrastructure with a new storage and distribution facility Rockford, Illinois, US.

The -40°C facility is located at the North American Clinical Services Center of Excellence of PCI.

The site provides packaging and labeling services, logistical services for global storage and distribution, as well as onsite analytical laboratory services.

PCI said its Rockford location offers end-to-end support for cold chain needs, with temperatures including 15-25°C, 2-8°C, -20°C, -40°C, -80°C as well as cryogenic storage at -196°C.

The -40° plant has been designed by PCI as per the specific requirements based on the client’s infrastructure requirements.

The company used its cold chain experience to provide insights and expertise for delivering the optimal solution to ensure conformance to the drug needs as well as mitigate several risk factors in the worldwide supply chain.

Spanning over 10,000ft², the facility features a 300-pallet controlled storage capacity designed to provide planned redundancies for the critical storage needs of the drug product.

PCI vice president and general manager of global clinical operations & supply Brian Keesee said: “The new -40°C facility not only demonstrates the Cold Chain expertise of the team here at PCI, but also demonstrates our dedication to our clients and the lengths we go to accommodate the needs of their specialized medicines – no matter the challenge. This particular application had some distinctly unique requirements.”

PCI said the facilities installation announcement reflects its commitment to ongoing expansion and investment in global cold chain infrastructure, as well as continuing to make considerable capital investments in plants and capacity expansion.

The company’s Philadelphia facility has recently completed a build out of its 2-8°C cold chain storage. Other investments have expanded PCI’s frozen and cryogenic storage across its supply network.

PCI has recently opened a new building at its Bridgend, Wales, UK Clinical Services Center of Excellence in support of business growth, with specialized cold chain and ultra cold chain infrastructure including refrigerated, frozen and cryogenic temperatures, down to -196°C.

The company further expanded its global reach with the acquisition of Melbourne, Australia-based Pharmaceutical Packaging Professionals.