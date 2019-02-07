Outsourced pharmaceutical services provider PCI Pharma Services has expanded its bottling line capacity at its commercial packaging site in Rockford, Illinois, US.

PCI said the new expansion will allow filling of a further 100 million bottles per year at the site.

The company started construction of the additional packaging suites in March 2018 to add footprint for primary and secondary packaging operations equipped with high-speed tablet filling, cartoning, in-line serialization, and aggregation capabilities.

PCI Rockford location vice president and general manager Angella Sutthiwan said: “I am pleased to share this news regarding our continued investment to support the needs of our customers. Choosing the right contract packaging business partner, one that can consistently and reliably deliver high quality product quickly, while providing the flexibility to manage the peaks and valleys of changing forecasts, is critical to our customers.

“This multi-million dollar investment demonstrates our commitment to providing both operational flexibility and expansive capacity in meeting those demands in order to bring life-saving medicines to patients around the world.”

PCI has invested at the Rockford location as part of the company’s series of capacity expansion initiatives across its worldwide network.

The capacity expansion initiatives of the company included multiple facility enlargements, cold chain and ultra cold storage extension, installations of additional packaging lines, as well as significant expansion of its best-in-class Serialization solutions.

Furthermore, PCI’s commercial packaging site in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, recently announced a $20m investment in commercial packaging, along with expanded cold chain capacity at numerous global locations to support company’s existing Biotech infrastructure.

PCI claims that it carries out the clinical and commercial packaging for a portfolio of variety products and specialized delivery forms like solid oral dose, powders, semisolids, parenterals and injectibles, with key specialization in potent compounds, cold chain products, controlled substances, and biologics.

Recently, PCI has expanded the infrastructure for packaging of controlled substances, addressing its capacity for blister packaging.