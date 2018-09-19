PCI Pharma Services has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with CSP Technologies for Activ-Blister packaging solutions.

As part of the deal, the companies will provide Activ-Blister packaging solutions for the customers to be used in US clinical trials and stability testing.

PCI Clinical Services senior vice president Bob Misher said: “With the pressure on pipeline development to reduce lead-times and reduce drug development costs, coupled with a growing focus on specialized medicines, our clients are challenged to get products through clinical phases and into commercialization more quickly than ever before.”

Activ-Blister packaging solutions will allow to protect and promote speed-to-market for pharmaceutical and medical device products with less susceptibility to moisture and gases, specifically oxygen.

Activ-Blister solutions were developed to actively control the internal atmosphere/headspace of individual blister cavities without using purging, enabling to improve stability and enhance shelf life.

With the support of silica gel and molecular sieve technology, Activ-Blister solutions will absorb tailored amounts of moisture, oxygen and other gases. They can be produced in shapes and sizes to accommodate any tablet or capsule.

The technology can also be used changes to the existing footprints of packaging lines.

Activ-Blister solutions can be integrated into different blister packaging formats such as push-through blisters, peel/push blisters, cold-form foils and high barrier films containing Aclar laminates.

CSP Technologies business development vice president Craig Voellmicke said: “CSP has deep roots in pioneering packaging solutions for pharma, nutraceuticals and diagnostics with materials engineered to scavenge moisture and target gases, such as oxygen. Activ-Blister solutions employ these capabilities to protect oral solid dose products within otherwise conventional blister materials.”

CSP Technologies, which has more than 400 patents, provides moisture protection and gas scavenging solutions to its customers.

The company has developed various gas scavenging solutions to protect sensitive products in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems/medical devices, diagnostics, food, and sensitive electronic components.

With a network of packaging sites across three continents, PCI provides pharmaceutical and biotech contract packaging services for clinical and commercial medicines.