PCI Pharma Services, a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services provider, has expanded its clinical services’ presence with the acquisition of US-based Sherpa Clinical Packaging.

Sherpa Clinical Packaging delivers clinical trial material management services for clinical studies phases I-IV, including packaging, labeling, distribution, storage and returns and destruction services.

The acquisition, which marks PCI’s third purchase in 12 months, expands the company’s US operations to the West Coast.

PCI’s newly appointed CEO Salim Haffar said: “I am delighted to join PCI during this period of rapid expansion and strategic investment which will allow PCI to better partner with our biopharma customers.

“The acquisition of Sherpa is the next logical step in our Clinical Services expansion strategy, further enhancing our development-stage capabilities and geographic presence.”

The acquisition brings two San Diego-based facilities of Sherpa to PCI’s line-up.

Sherpa’s facilities use the latest cold chain technologies which include handling products that are in need of labeling and kitting at frozen and refrigerated conditions.

Sherpa Clinical Packaging founder and CEO Mark Paiz said: “Sherpa’s success is due in large part to our commitment to deliver customers the highest levels of service, quality and reliability. I strongly believe PCI will continue to build on our success as well as enhance Sherpa with its global network and market-leading reputation.”

PCI is actively making investments to expand its clinical services business globally. Last year, the company purchased Ireland-based Millmount Healthcare to expand its European footprint and to address customers’ concerns raised through Brexit.

In February 2018, PCI acquired Pharmaceutical Packaging Professionals (PPP), based in Melbourne, Australia, for regional capacity expansion and increased market access.

The company also made site expansions at its Bridgend, UK, and Rockford, Illinois, clinical services centers of excellence. Apart from this, PCI also invested in its cold chain infrastructure.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, PCI employs over 3,500 people across 18 GMP plants in seven locations.

PCI is principally owned by Partners Group, with partner investors Thomas H. Lee Partners and Frazier Healthcare Partners.