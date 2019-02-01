PathWater, which makes bottled water in a BPA-free, infinitely reusable, infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle, has introduced a new reusable bottled water as part of its efforts to reduce single-use plastic pollution.

PathWater’s reusable packaging will allow consumers to select reusable containers, including current BPA-free aluminum bottle that can be reused and recycled.

PathWater is marketing its reusable bottled water at Safeway, Gelson’s, Lassens, 7-11, and other convenient locations in the US.

The bottled water brand is also providing 600 ml bottles, 700 ml bottles, and 740 ml bottle nine packs to the customers.

PathWater is also planning to expand its product to other major grocery store chains and convenience stores in the US.

PathWater co-founderand CEO Shadi Bakour said: . “We created PathWater to provide options for people to reduce and reuse against plastic waste. We want to be the true alternative to plastic water bottles.

“With PathWater, you will receive a well designed, sturdy reusable bottle that you can refill infinitely. We are confident that our new way of drinking water in a sustainable and convenient bottle will resonate with shoppers.”

The bottled water brands noted that shoppers of single-use bottled water can easily convert to its reusable and sustainable option to address plastic crisis.

PathWater is also serving as a manufacturing solution for consumers to stop buying plastic bottled water, enabling to restricting plastic pollution from entering into airways, landfills, oceans and bodies.

PathWater has been established to offer solutions to the plastics crisis for bottled water consumers and rattle the beverage industry as a whole.

The three main goals of bottled water brand include providing sustainable option to reduce and reuse, educate others about the plastics crisis, and change a stagnant and polluting industry of single-use plastics.

PathWater is claimed to be the first in the beverage industry to provide plastic-free and reusable bottled water for the customers.

According to PathWater, aluminum is the third most abundant element on the planet next to oxygen and silicon and the only material that provides 100% endless recyclability.