Path of Life, known for their plant-based gourmet quinoa and veggie blend side dishes, is gearing up to debut their exciting new look at this year's Natural Products Expo West.

Made with simple, all-natural ingredients, Path of Life’s savory sides have upgraded their packaging after a complete rebrand to include bright colors, funny catchphrases, and tasty recipes.

The fresh design will also now include the gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified seal for the entire line-up, staying true to their core mission: “Live simple… Grown simple — simple ingredients, simple preservation and simple to prepare.”

“We’re growing up!” said Audrea Fulton, vice president of sales for Path of Life. “We’ve been in the market for 3 years – now we’re ready to take the brand to the next level. Our new look and messaging set the stage for new line extensions later this fall. With the changes made to the brand, we feel consumers will resonate with our live simple messaging.”

Aiming to dispel the notion that healthy food doesn’t taste good, Fulton shared how Path of Life places great importance on making sure each item they put out into the market has great taste and flavor.

The attention-grabbing rebrand aims to attract family-friendly Millennial shoppers who are short on time but crave a healthy, home-cooked meal. All Path of Life sides are gluten-free, non-GMO, ready in 6 minutes or less and made with plant-based ingredients.

“The new look has attitude and brings our brand to life,” explained Fulton. “It’s fun, it’s edgy and more informative so consumers don’t have to wonder how to use and apply the dishes – making meal prepping a breeze.”

As one of the fastest growing all-natural frozen plant-based brands, Path of Life is a family owned, natural and organic food company based in Chicago, Illinois.

Source: Company Press Release