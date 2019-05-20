Reinforcing the strategy of betting on sustainable products, Braskem, the producer of biopolymers, took another step in expanding the use of packaging made from renewable raw materials in the plastics industry.

The company is celebrating a partnership with Earth Animal, an American veterinary product group that has just launched Dr. Bob Goldestein’s Wisdom dog food line for distribution in the United States in packages made with Green Plastic I’m green from Braskem. The partnership expands the number of brands that already use green polyethylene – there are more than 150 worldwide.

Made from sugarcane, Braskem’s Green Plastic I’m green was the first renewable polyethylene to be produced in the world. It captures and fixes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during its production, helping to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. With the same properties, performance and versatility of polyethylene of fossil origin, renewable resin is 100% recyclable and can be used in conventional plastic production and recycling chains.

Green Plastics began to be produced on an industrial and commercial scale by Braskem in 2010. In Brazil, large companies already use the product in their packaging, namely the Rio de Janeiro brand Café Favorito; the Lego Group, a toy manufacturer; and Guarany, producer of equipment for agribusiness.

“We believe that plastic plays a very important role in sustainable development because it can prevent waste and increase efficiency in various sectors of the economy. For this reason, Braskem continues its efforts to continue expanding not only its I’m green portfolio, but also the list of global initiatives that can sensitize the plastic chain in favor of the Circular Economy, a commitment we made in 2018, and stimulating society in the attention to the conscious consumption”, affirms Gustavo Sergi, director of Renewable Chemicals of Braskem.

Packaging of the new feed line from Earth Animal, using Green Polyethylene as its raw material, is being produced through a partnership with Peel Plastics. “Earth Animal has always been passionate about how, why and what we do. Sustainability is an important part of our DNA. For over 40 years our promise has been to preserve and improve the quality of life of animals and people, and given our commitment as well as Braskem’s, this partnership happened naturally, “says Stephanie Volo, vice president of Marketing and Sustainability of Earth Animal.

Peel Plastic Products business development manager Weijia Zhang says “with an emphasis on providing the ultimate in nutrition for pets and their parents, Earth Animal’s packaging requirements aligned perfectly with the properties of Green Plastic I’m green. We are excited about combining high-performance materials with our production expertise to produce dedicated packaging to meet consumer and market needs, “says Zhang.

According to the commercial manager of Braskem’s Renewables team in North America, Joe Jankowski, the partnership is connected with the growing desire of consumers for more sustainable and recyclable materials. “As transparency, quality and sustainability are at the heart of the business of Earth Animal, it is very constructive to help take this same approach to consumers and rely on Peel Plastics’ expertise,” concludes Jankowski.

Source: Company Press Release