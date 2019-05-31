Packaging solutions provider Parkside has collaborated with The Curiosities Company to produce a compostable vacuum skin pack (VSP) laminate for its range of cured bacon.

Suitable for home and industrial compostable packaging, the laminate is made from tree and plant fibres, and has gained accreditation from TUV (formerly Vincotte).

In a home composting environment, the laminate is designed to break down within 26 weeks.

The laminate forms the inner pack of the product, which is contained within Forest Stewardship Council (FCS) accredited outer pack. It is sourced from sustainable forests and is 100% recyclable.

The Curiosities Company owner and founder Simon Warrick said: “The packaging created by Parkside is extremely innovative and takes our brand to the next level, putting us in pole position to lead the way in sustainable packaging for the chilled sector.”

The pack also comprises a duplex laminate manufactured from cellulose and bio-polymers, and features hermetic seal and high oxygen barrier design to extend the shelf life of the bacon.

Parkside business development manager Paul Lenihan said: “Simon heard about our range of compostable packaging via the media and approached us with the aim of producing something similar for his deli products.

“It was a great project to be involved in due to the nature of the product, a new food category for Parkside and an exciting step forward for the industry.”

In April 2019, Parkside developed a compostable pack for Savoury snack manufacturer Two Farmers for crisps.

The pack features a multi-layer laminate, which is created from wood-pulp sourced from waste from eucalyptus plantations.

The laminate’s high oxygen and moisture barrier performance helps to extend the shelf life of the crisps contained inside, while maintaining optimum flavour and freshness, Parkside said.

Two Farmers co-founder Mark Green said: “Our compostable pack has positioned us at the forefront of the market as the only crisp manufacturer in the world to use a compostable pack.”

Parkside provides packaging solutions to the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical, personal and household care packaging markets.